Otabor Emerges Winner at Ehiorobo 50 Birthday Golf Tourney

Eghosa Otabor has emerged overall winner at Osasuwa Ehiorobo @ 50 Birthday Golf Tournament concluded last Saturday at Benin Club Golf Section (BCGS), Edo State.

The weeklong birthday golf tournament which teed-off from Monday through Saturday was organised by Committee of Friends, and it featured over a hundred golfers across Nigeria.

Otabor, the BCGS House Officer played 70 net to win the event seven years after he last won a major tournament. Also, in the men’s category, Julius Nwachukwu won the category with 71 ahead of General Oscar Iyare (rtd) who had 72 net while former BCGS, Mayer Ologbosere placed third with 73 net. Osazee Iyare won the best gross award with 80 gross.

Similarly, LGAN National Vice President, South-South Zone, Sandra Emina won the ladies trophy with 72 net. Foluso Oboro placed second beating former LGAN National Vice President, South-South Zone, Debby Otabor on count-back as both played 74 net.

M. Azugbene with 70 net and Omosefe Osaghae with 74 net won the veteran men’s and ladies while super veteran trophy was won by Dr. John Ogbeide with 39 net. Also, Dr. Monica Obaedo with 77 net and Barr. Onobrapeya Rex with 69 net won the guest ladies and men.

Other winners included Chukwudi Okoro with 69 net to win the professional category. Kennedy Ajogbor won the eaglets cadre with 75 net while S. Monica won the ladies, Ossai Isoma won the junior, and Isaac Oyekan won in the senior cadre in various caddies category.

The nearest to the pin hole 14 winners were Mrs. P. Irabor and Peace Anunah just as longest drive hole 10 ladies and men’s award went to UBTH Golf Club Lady Captain, Ehis Igbinadolor and Osazee Iyare.

Meanwhile, golfers in their admonitions praised Almighty God for the life of the celebrant, Hon. OZ, and for attaining the golden jubilee in good health. “A gentleman to the core, reliable person who keep on doing good things he is known for.”

In his vote of thanks, Hon. OZ said: “I don’t think I deserved such huge attendance of golfers. This is not by my making, but God.

I am your friends, brother and biggest enemy. I treasure in very existent the nature holds. I appreciate all the golfers, supporters and friends who supported me in achieving this feat.”

The Captain of the club, Edward Ikponmwosa Osayande represented by the Vice Captain, Joseph Idahosa thanked all golfers and others who came across the country to honour the celebrant at the home of golf in Nigeria.