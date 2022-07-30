Multichoice Launches Initiative to Enhance Quality of Content

By Omolabake Fasogbon

Pay TV Service Provider, MultiChoice has revealed plans to commence a training initiative that is meant to boost skills in the industry, while improving content quality for audiences.

According to the organisation, the overall motive of the initiative is to revolutionise the African TV sector.

Speaking further, MultiChoice Africa CEO, Fhulufhelo Badugela explained that in implementing the project, the organisation will be partnering with other local television channels within African territories, MultiChoice Talent Factory, as well as MultiChoice industry development and training programme.

According to her, the training programme will consist of online learning courses, masterclasses, and practical training.

She said, “It will include certified short courses in critical production skills such as post-production, sound, screenwriting, 3D animation, and cinematography

“Our vision is to upskill production professionals and to raise the standard of productions right across Africa. This will boost Africa’s film and television industry exponentially, because as you capacitate more people, more people are motivated to start projects, and everybody benefits, including the viewers.

“This is an investment in the future of our industry, and investment goes beyond financial investment, it also requires skills, time, and a core understanding of the consumer needs, but the most immediate impact will be to raise the standard of production across Africa.”

Badugela added that the initial stage of the programme will reach no fewer than 300 broadcast workers who are already producing content in their local markets through e-learning.

“They will then be able to instantly apply their learnings to domestic productions. Local broadcasters are the grassroots of the TV industry in every country, so by building the industry we are enabling local job creation, enabling an industry to contribute to the economy and responding to the ongoing consumer demand for quality local entertainment.

“However, masterclasses will be held in person and also broadcast online with local and international industry leaders. The focus is on creating and curating masterclasses that are fit for purpose and meet the needs of each country,” said Badugela.