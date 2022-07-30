Magnus Abe Joins SDP

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Former representative of Rivers South East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Abe, has officially joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State.

In a statement yesterday by his spokesperson, Parry Benson, Senator Abe officially disclosed the new development on his personal Facebook page.

Abe, who expressed his commitment to the growth of internal democracy in the politics of Nigeria, stressed that such ideals had driven his style of politics over the years.

The statement reads in parts: “Yes I am and I have been a member of the social Democratic Party SDP.

“I remain irrevocably committed to the ideals that have driven my politics through the years. And will continue to do all we can to improve internal democracy in the politics of our country and focus on the people.”

Abe, who was a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), recently stated that he left the party in order to seek fortune somewhere else.

He said he had no stake in the APC in Rivers State and would not continue to remain in a place where he is not recognised or will not achieve his political dreams.