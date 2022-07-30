Hyundai IONIQ 6 Electrified Streamliner Debuts 

Bennett Oghifo

Hyundai Motor Company has launched the eagerly awaited IONIQ 6 Electrified Streamliner.

As the new model in the brand’s IONIQ all-electric lineup brand, the electrified streamliner’s array of advanced technologies, personalized space and features and extended range redefine the boundaries of electric mobility, according to a statement by the automaker.

IONIQ 6 delivers an estimated all-electric range of over 610 km[1], according to Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) standard, as well as ultra-fast, 400-V/800-V multi-charging capability made possible by Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). It also has what may be Hyundai’s most aerodynamic styling to date and an array of empowering features, such as Dual Color Ambient Lighting, Speed Sync Lighting, EV Performance Tune-up and Electric Active Sound Design (e-ASD), enhancing the electric mobility experience.

“IONIQ 6 is the next ambitious step forward in Hyundai Motor’s strategy to accelerate its transition to electrification and into a position as a global leader in EVs,” said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor Company. “The IONIQ 6 Electrified Streamliner will provide a unique and distinctive experience for drivers and passengers, optimized in every way to redefine electric mobility.”

Personalized interior space engineered to be easy to live with

The electrified streamliner takes advantage of E-GMP to provide an extremely long, 2,950-mm wheelbase, supported by a choice of 20-inch or 18-inch wheels. With an impressive overall length of 4,855 mm, IONIQ 6’s 1,880-mm width and 1,495-mm height give it a distinctively sleek and stylish appearance amidst a sea of lookalike EVs.

“IONIQ 6 is designed and engineered to seamlessly enhance our daily lives as space to awaken your potential,” said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Customer Experience Division, Hyundai Motor Company. “The innovative interior is meticulously thought out as a cocoon-like personal space, enhanced with the latest technologies to create a safe, fun, and stress-free driving experience.

The spacious interior, with sustainability and usability at its heart, once again represents a step forward for electric vehicles, in line with the values of our customers.”

IONIQ 6’s interior is particularly developed to serve as a comfy and personalized hideaway. The Dual Color Ambient Lighting allows a driver to customize the look and feel of the interior cabin by selecting from a spectrum of 64 colors and six pre-selected themes[2]. The Speed Sync Lighting mode adds emotion to the driving experience by changing the brightness of the interior lighting in the first row based on the vehicle’s speed.

The optional Relaxation Comfort Seats[3] in the first row promote leisure by simply adjusting the seat angle. In addition, all of its seats are specifically-manufactured for all-electric models, and they are approximately 30 percent thinner than those in other conventional models, providing more space for passengers. There are four type-C and one type-A USB ports available to improve customer convenience.

IONIQ 6’s personalized driving experience is further enhanced by the EV Performance Tune-up system, which allows the driver to freely adjust steering effort, motor power, accelerator pedal sensitivity and driveline mode. Drivers can create a variety of different combinations with just a few button clicks to meet their individual needs.

IONIQ 6 features e-ASD, a technology that makes EVs more exciting and people-friendly. The optimum, spaceship-like sound is added to the cabin, and the sound texture changes based on the vehicle’s driving status.

“IONIQ 6 connects an emotional convergence of functionality with aesthetics,” said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Design Center. “The distinctive streamlined design is the result of close cooperation between engineers and designers, with obsessive attention to detail and customer-centric values at the core. We have created the IONIQ 6 as a mindful cocoon that offers personalized place for all.”

Delivering ample power and energy to spare

IONIQ 6 is available with a range of drive motors and battery packs to fit the needs of every customer. The long-range 77.4-kWh battery can be mated with two electric motor layouts, either rear-wheel-drive (RWD) or all-wheel-drive (AWD). The top-of-the-line dual motor setup is an AWD option producing a combined power output of 239 kW and 605 Nm of torque. This PE configuration can go from 0 km/h to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds.

IONIQ 6 boasts an impressive energy consumption rate. The energy consumption of the 53-kWh standard battery with 18-inch tire and RWD motor option is estimated to be under 14 kWh/100 km, according to WLTP. This makes IONIQ 6 one of the most energy-efficient vehicles in the market.

IONIQ 6’s E-GMP architecture can support both 400-V and 800-V charging infrastructures, with 800-V charging as standard; it can accommodate 400-V charging without the need for additional components or adapters. With a 350-kW charger, IONIQ 6 can charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 18 minutes.

IONIQ 6, like IONIQ 5 before it, provides an innovative vehicle-to-load (V2L) function that allows customers to charge any electric devices — ideal for powering necessities during a power outage, camping or outdoor projects. V2L is enabled using an available accessory adaptor and goes into the outside charging port. In addition to the outside power outlet, there is a second outlet underneath the back row seat for charging laptops, phones and other devices.

Empowering technology and purposeful features

IONIQ 6’s modular touchscreen dashboard integrates a 12-inch full-touch infotainment display and 12-inch digital cluster that houses advanced technologies for an enhanced digital user experience that can be customized to meet their needs.

IONIQ 6’s infotainment system provides real-time travel radius mapping based on the current state of charge. The system’s connected car services also help search and plan the best route to include a charging station along the way.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto look great on the widescreen display. Bluetooth multi-connection support is available, so two devices can be paired at the same time — one for phone calls and one for music streaming. The premium Bose sound system’s eight speakers, including a subwoofer, are strategically placed throughout the vehicle for a high-quality listening experience. The navigation system comes with Bluelink® Infotainment/Map updates.

Advanced driver assistance systems ensure high levels of safety

IONIQ 6 is equipped with the next level of Hyundai SmartSense, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, ensuring safety and convenience on the road.

Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2) helps to maintain a set distance and speed from the vehicle ahead when driving on a highway and helps to center the vehicle in the lane while driving, even through a curve. In case the vehicle on the side is driving very close, it assists to adjust the vehicle’s path, not to be in danger. If driving above a certain speed, holding the steering wheel, and operating the turn signal switch automatically changes the lane in the indicated direction.

Smart Cruise Control (SCC) helps to maintain distance from the vehicle ahead and drive at a speed set by the driver by reflecting the learned driving style of the driver. When SCC is inactive, the function learns the driver’s driving style. When SCC is activated, the function stops learning and drives automatically by mimicking the learned driving style.

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) helps to avoid collisions with objects in front of the vehicle while driving. If a preceding vehicle suddenly slows, or if a forward-collision risk is detected, such as a stopped vehicle or a pedestrian, it provides a warning. After the warning, if the risk of collision remains, it can assist with emergency braking. While driving, if there is a risk of collision with a cyclist ahead, or with an oncoming vehicle while turning at an intersection, it can help assist with emergency braking.

The SEL and Limited trims include enhanced functions of Junction Crossing, Lane-Changing Oncoming and Lane-Changing Side along with Evasive Steering Assist. While driving through an intersection if there is a risk of collision with oncoming vehicles from the left or right, it automatically assists with emergency braking. When changing lanes while driving, if there is a risk of collision with an oncoming vehicle in the next lane or a preceding vehicle in the next lane, it automatically assists with avoidance steering. And while driving, if there is a risk of collision with a pedestrian, partially in the vehicle’s intended path, it automatically assists with avoidance steering.

Other semi-autonomous driving features include Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), which adjusts vehicle speed to match the speed limit, and High Beam Assist (HBA), which can help switch high beam lights on and off at night for approaching vehicles in the opposite oncoming lane.

IONIQ 6 has several driver attention-related functions. Driver Attention Warning (DAW) analyzes the driver’s attention while driving and warns when necessary. It provides a warning when signs of driver inattentiveness are detected, and recommends a rest if needed. During a stop, the driver is alerted if the leading vehicle departs.

Several functions work in tandem to help avoid collisions in a variety of driving situations. Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) helps avoid collisions at the rear side of the vehicle when changing lanes. When operating the turn signal to change lanes, if there is a risk of collision detected with a rear-side vehicle, it can provide a warning. If exiting a parallel parking spot and there is a risk of collision detected with a rear-side vehicle, it can assist with emergency braking.

Another function, Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM), displays video of the blind-spot view for a safe lane change. When operating the turn signal switch, it displays video of the blind-spot view for the direction indicated.

IONIQ 6 also assures the safety of backseat passengers with Safe Exit Warning (SEW), which provides a warning when a vehicle is approaching from the rear-side while getting out of the vehicle. When the occupant opens the door to exit the vehicle after a stop, if an approaching vehicle from the rear side is detected, it provides a warning.

A variety of Parking Convenience features make parking in a variety of circumstances easier than before. Remote Smart Parking Assist 2 (RSPA 2) helps remotely park using Remote Parking,

or it helps remotely exit a parking spot from outside the vehicle using Remote Operation. This feature works for parallel, perpendicular, and even diagonal parking.

Surround View Monitor (SVM) displays video of the situation around the vehicle for safe parking. Forward/Side/Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA) helps avoid collisions with pedestrians and objects around the vehicle while parking or exiting. If there is a risk of collision with pedestrians or objects while parking and exiting, it provides a warning. After the warning, if the risk of collision increases, it automatically assists with emergency braking.

Similarly, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) helps avoid collisions with oncoming vehicles on the left or right side of the vehicle while reversing. If there is a risk of collision with an oncoming vehicle on the left or right side while reversing, it provides a warning. After the warning, if the risk of collision increases, it automatically assists with emergency braking.

OTA Software Update

IONIQ 6 is Hyundai brand’s first model to offer the Over-the-Air (OTA) Software Update feature for various controllers. This technology allows drivers to upgrade the vehicle’s controllers for electric devices, autonomous driving, battery, and more, to provide a safer and more convenient driving experience. Drivers can also update maps and media software with the OTA function.

IONIQ 6 color options[4]

IONIQ 6 is available in a spectrum of 12 exterior colors, including Gravity Gold Matte, Abyss Black Pearl, Serenity White Pearl, Curated Silver Metallic, Nocturne Gray Metallic, Nocturne Gray Matte, Transmission Blue Pearl, Biophilic Blue Pearl, Ultimate Red Metallic, Digital Green Pearl, Digital Green Matte and Byte Blue.

For the interior, there are four colors available: Dark gray with light gray, Dark olive green with light gray, Black with pale brown and Black.

IONIQ 6 production

IONIQ 6 is slated to begin production in the third quarter of 2022. The market launch schedule will be announced later.

IONIQ 6 in a digital world

Hyundai Motor is introducing a variety of innovative, holistic digital communications campaigns that will use the latest technologies and allow customers to experience IONIQ 6 wherever they are.

The IONIQ 6 digital world premiere film is available on IONIQ 6 Campaign Page and Hyundai Motor’s official YouTube channel and website. The film is developed based on the concept ‘Awaken Your World’ and portrays daily lives of three main characters, including sustainable artist, metaverse designer and social contents creator, with IONIQ 6 in a creative way. The film shows how each character creates their ideas in IONIQ 6 and highlights diverse use cases categorized in different communication themes, such as stress-free driving, healing, fun driving, work, entertainment, socializing.

IONIQ 6 Digital Studio is extended reality (XR) content that provides an immersive experience for people to encounter IONIQ 6 in a virtual reality space. IONIQ 6 Digital Studio consists of six themed spaces that reflect the lifestyles of IONIQ 6 consumers. Customers can access the Studio via their computers, laptops, or mobile phones and experience a variety of interactive content including a driving experience and product specifications through virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and Head Mounted Display.

IONIQ 6 will also be available in leading metaverse platforms, such as Hyundai Mobility Adventure on Roblox and Planet Hyundai on ZEPETO, where users can do virtual test drives and experience core features.