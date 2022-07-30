  • Saturday, 30th July, 2022

German Super Cup, Women’s Euro 2022, Copa America Finals Air Live on StarTimes   

Sport | 1 hour ago

Sadio Mane is set to make his competitive debut as a Bayern Munich player in today’s Supercup against RB Leipzig at 7:30 pm live and in HD on StarTimes.

Meanwhile, StarTimes has launched W-sports, the first of its kind channel that provides sports fans with live coverage of various women’s sports.

W-Sport offers up to 7 live football games a week from the best leagues in the world.

On Sunday, the finals of Women’s Euro 2022 and Women’s Copa America will air on the W-Sports channel.

Host nation England will take on Germany in the Euro final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday at 5 pm. England reached their first major tournament final since 2009 after they thrashed Sweden in the semi-finals. Goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Fran Kirby and Alessia Russo were enough to see off the Swedes in Sheffield.

Their opponents, Germany beat France 2-1, thanks to a brace from the in-form striker – Alexandra Popp. The Germans will be looking to spoil the party this Sunday and clinch their remarkable ninth-ever Women’s EURO title.

Meanwhile, the final match of the Women’s Copa America, between Colombia and Brazil will be played early Sunday morning at 1 am.

Other women’s sports on the channel include motorsports, basketball, volleyball and cycling, among others. The channel is currently available to dish users (DTH) on StarTimes.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.