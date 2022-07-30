German Super Cup, Women’s Euro 2022, Copa America Finals Air Live on StarTimes   

Sadio Mane is set to make his competitive debut as a Bayern Munich player in today’s Supercup against RB Leipzig at 7:30 pm live and in HD on StarTimes.

Meanwhile, StarTimes has launched W-sports, the first of its kind channel that provides sports fans with live coverage of various women’s sports.

W-Sport offers up to 7 live football games a week from the best leagues in the world.

On Sunday, the finals of Women’s Euro 2022 and Women’s Copa America will air on the W-Sports channel.

Host nation England will take on Germany in the Euro final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday at 5 pm. England reached their first major tournament final since 2009 after they thrashed Sweden in the semi-finals. Goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Fran Kirby and Alessia Russo were enough to see off the Swedes in Sheffield.

Their opponents, Germany beat France 2-1, thanks to a brace from the in-form striker – Alexandra Popp. The Germans will be looking to spoil the party this Sunday and clinch their remarkable ninth-ever Women’s EURO title.

Meanwhile, the final match of the Women’s Copa America, between Colombia and Brazil will be played early Sunday morning at 1 am.

Other women’s sports on the channel include motorsports, basketball, volleyball and cycling, among others. The channel is currently available to dish users (DTH) on StarTimes.