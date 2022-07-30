EMCOAN Launches Exhibition and Awards

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

The Electronic Media Content Owners Association of Nigeria (EMCOAN) in collaboration with Broadcast Media Africa (BMA) has announced the Nigeria Electronic Media Content Exhibition and Awards (NEMCEA) event for the electronic media content and film industry scheduled to hold in Lagos from August 29 to August 31.

The 3 in 1 NEMCEA event will witness three main components; exhibitions/content market, conferences, and awards which registration for participants is open via www.nemcea.net. According to the President of EMCOAN, Mrs. Jibe Ologeh, NEMCEA event is open to all broadcast content producers and other stakeholders across media, in television, radio, online, and movie, etc.

She further stated that exhibitors as well as content aggregators from across Africa, Europe and America are expected to attend this novel event. NEMCEA is a very important and strategic media content event which will hold annually to bring global stakeholders in the media industry within and outside Nigeria together to buy, sell, collaborate, aggregate, exchange ideas around content and also bring to fore issues and perspectives bordering on the media industry in Nigeria in particular and across Africa as a whole.

The 3-day event expected to be flagged off by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, would put the Nigeria Media industry in her rightful place amongst the comity of media stakeholders globally. Keynote address for the opening ceremony will be delivered by the Deputy Senate President of Nigeria, Senator. Ovie Omo-Agege.

Nigeria, one of the biggest electronic media content markets in Africa, has no content market to cater for its big and ever-growing electronic media content and film industry; this is the vacuum NEMCEA is here to fill, so says the organisers.

On the need for the event, the Event Director, Mr. Theophilus Akatugba, stated: “In a country with over 150 public and private television channels and more than 350 independent television media content and film production companies, the presence of global and local content streaming platforms like Netflix, Showmax, IrokoTV, dvdexcite etc., it is high time we had a very well organised electronics media content and film market to serve as a market place for the trading of media content, film and development of co-production partnerships locally and internationally.”

NEMCEA is expected to have hundreds of delegates attending the market from Africa, Europe, the USA, Latin America, Asia and the 36 states of Nigeria who wish to buy content from Nigeria or distribute their content into Nigeria, Africa and globally.