  • Saturday, 30th July, 2022

Don Crucifixto Spreads Love in Tanzania

Life & Style | 1 hour ago

The managements of Don Crucifixto Entertainment and Life is Us Inc have announced their partnership with TAWI Development to spread love and support humanity in Taznaznia.

Life is Us Inc based in the United States and Don Crucifixto Entertainment are affiliated organisations providing outreach to other nations.

Meanwhile, after a successful outreach in Nigeria, the United States and United Kingdom, and more, the train is heading to Tanzania. While speaking on the recent development, the Don Crucifixto boss, Tumi Oluyole, said, “Life is Us Inc is a universal innovation for reducing child poverty across all areas including health, education etc and consequently Tanzania was chosen. We will support the Tanzanian people with basic necessities such as food, healthcare and also contribute to other infrastructural projects like good water.”

The two organizations are partnering with TAWI to “empower all special groups such as women, youths, children, people with disabilities, older persons,” said Mr. Naswibu Rweyemamu Idrisa, the TAWI Executive Director.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.