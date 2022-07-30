  • Saturday, 30th July, 2022

Buhari Congratulates New CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the General Superintendent of Christ Holy Church (Odozi-Obodo), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, on his election as the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The President, in a release issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, noted that the election of Most Rev. Okoh by the very important Christian body was a testament to his devotion to the church of God in the country and beyond, distinguished vocation as a Christian leader and abiding commitment in promoting ecumenism and inter-faith dialogue.

 Acknowledging the role CAN plays in fostering religious unity and harmony, the President expressed hope that the incoming President will continue to provide the needed leadership for the church, affirming the Scriptural truth: ‘‘That they all may be one.’’ (John 17:21a).

President Buhari, who has fond memories of his interactions with CAN leadership, valued the counsel and spiritual contributions of Christian leaders to nation building by encouraging, advising, strengthening, correcting and criticising those in authority.

The President prayed that the tenure of Archbishop Okoh, in this new phase of ministry, will be marked with success, urging the blocs that make up CAN to kindly give the cleric every needed support to excel.

He also wished the outgoing President, Rev. Dr. Olasupo Ayokunle, best wishes in his spiritual and secular endeavours.

