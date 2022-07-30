Binny Boy Announces New Project

Since February 14, 2019, when he made a re-entry into the Nigerian and the global music scene with “Odo”, a serenade to a reluctant love interest, Ubin T. Mackson, now known as “Binny Boy” has not slowed down his trajectory.

Riding on the acceptance his music has garnered so far, the Taraba State-born artiste hinted that he is set to release a new project. Tentatively titled ‘Ma Laide’ or ‘Pop to your Speaker’, the singer stated that the new project draws from his emotions; pain, joy, sorrow, losses and conscious growth.

“I see my music as a tool for sending messages to people. A message of peace, hope and inspiration.

All of these elements have weighed in strongly in the new project. It is my own contribution to building a better society. As humans, we can never stop trying,” Binny Boy said.

He is currently signed to and co-owns Luminary Vision Records, a label which has grown to be a beacon for independent artistes who want to take their music to the next level.

In 2021, he released ‘Summer After Lockdown’ a compilation of his thoughts and feelings throughout the lockdown of 2020. So far, his biggest songs are ‘Nonokuno’ and ‘Flavour’ with over 100k views on YouTube.

Binny Boy’s dream has always been to be a musician. A singer, songwriter, audio engineer and business mogul. He started his musical journey at the age of 15 along with his friends.