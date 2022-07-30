Awoniyi Vows to Attract Nigerian Fans to Forrest

Nigeria international Taiwo Awoniyi believes his arrival at newly-promoted Nottingham Forest will attract fans from Africa’s most populous nation to the club.

The 24-year-old striker, who scored 20 goals in 43 games across all competitions last season, joined Forest from German club Union Berlin for a club-record fee in June.

Nigerians are, like most of the world, obsessed with England’s Premier League and clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool have large fan bases in the West African nation.

“Our fans love to watch and support Nigerians playing in the Premier League and I believe some of them will try to create a Nottingham Forest fanbase, too,” Awoniyi told BBC Sport Africa.

“I know Nigerians like some clubs already, but when you have one of their own and play attractive football, you will automatically get them on your side.

“I believe they will support us, and of course I have my friends and family who were already waiting for me to play in England. It will be an exciting one for them.”

“The Premier League is very big in Nigeria because of players like Kanu, Jay-Jay Okocha, Yakubu Aiyegbemi, Joseph Yobo, Osaze Odemwingie and many others who all played here,” Awoniyi added.

“Many people pick their clubs depending on where a Nigerian is playing or teams the family like. We all grew up watching it and love it, and it is actually a dream come true to know that millions will be watching me now.

“I want to give my best all the time and by God’s grace it will help us achieve our goals.”