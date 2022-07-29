S-pee Seeks to Conquer the Music Industry with ‘Mi Amor’ Remix

After winning the Infinix X Davido Blow My Mind nationwide challenge in 2019,

Odunze Sopuruchukwu who goes by the moniker S-pee is gradually making his entry into the saturated music industry.

Born in Anambra State, the Afro-pop artist possesses an uncanny talent to balance between afrobeat and soul, with his melodic vocals which set him on a unique path from the crowd.

A graduate of Business Administration and Management from Federal Polytechnic Nekede in Imo state, S-pee’s recent remix of his song ‘Mi amor’ featuring rapper Phyno is his first official single after he penned a deal with Big A Entertainment.

With his partnership with the label which is spearheaded by Mr Anderson Obiagwu, S-pee seeks to conquer the music industry.