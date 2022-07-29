Regal Gin Unveils Dandizzy as Brand Ambassador



Mary Nnah



Regal Gin, a leading gin brand from Grand Oak Limited, has unveiled Daniel Tuotamuno Darius, popularly known as Dandizzy, as its official brand ambassador.

The announcement, made at an unveiling ceremony held in Lagos, guarantees the street rapper, Dandizzy, an opportunity to play an integral role in the brand’s engagement with its millennial and Gen-Z audience.



The newly-announced ambassador Dandizzy, in a heartfelt speech offered sincere gratitude to Regal Gin for the opportunity and vowed to make the most of it with active engagement across all relevant touchpoints.



“I decided to try something new by going to the streets to rap because I was tired of the traditional way of releasing songs to the public. After a couple of posts on social media, the freestyle kept going viral which meant that the public loved and embarrassed my pattern of delivery as a rapper” said Dandizzy. “My story in the industry shows that I am an artist that thinks outside the box. I will ensure that my creativity and fans will greatly contribute to the success of Regal Gins’ activities. I am both deeply humbled and excited to begin this new journey.”



The company’s representatives congratulated Dandizzy on his win and expressed excitement at having the talented young rap artiste push the brand’s values and character.

According to Mr. Obinna Ike, Marketing Director, Grand Oak Limited, “We sought someone who embodied the uniqueness of the brand, the characteristic vibe of Regal Gin lovers, as well as the versatility to our move towards the future. Our brand ambassadors had to be relatable, but special in the delivery of their craft. I dare say we found him.”

He went on to state, “Regal Gin has always been a long-time collaborator and champion of music and music festivals, especially Fuji music. We intend to continue on this path by ensuring that we inspire and solidify our long-time presence in the minds of gin lovers.”