Ogun Assembly Receives Names of Five Commissioner Nominees

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Ogun State House of Assembly has acknowledged the receipt of a correspondence from the State Governor, Mr. Dapo Abiodun, seeking approval for the confirmation of five nominees as commissioners.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Kunle Oluomo, read the governor’s letter dated June 30, 2022, conveying the names at the plenary yesterday in Abeokuta.

The governor in letter stated that “in furtherance of our mission of building our dear state together and desire to improve the quality of service delivery to the good people of Ogun State, I write once again to appreciate Mr. Speaker and all members of the Honourable House for your unflinching support so far demonstrated for our administration.

“Mr. Speaker, please find attached the list of nominees for the post of commissioners for your consideration.”

The nominees are Taiwo Oludotun, Hamzat Ganiyu, Adijat Adeleye-Oladapo, Ola Oresanya and Abayomi Hunye.

Oluomo, thereafter, referred the governor’s nomination to the selection committee for further legislative actions.

