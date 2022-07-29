Obanikoro Tasks   Lagos Residents on Continuous Voter Registration

A member of the House of Representatives representing Eti-Osa Federal Constituency in Lagos State, Hon. Babajide Obanikoro has charged residents of the state to enroll for Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) before July 31.

Obanikoro made the call in a statement yesterday, challenging all the eligible residents across the state to take full advantage of the remaining days to the end of the exercise.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced a two-week exercise for the ongoing exercise scheduled to end on Sunday, July 31.

Obanikoro said the window of opportunity created by INEC was good enough to allow fresh registrants for the exercise while also appealing to those who have registered but yet to collect their PVCs to do so without delay.

Obanikoro said since the acquisition of permanent voter cards (PVCs) is the only way to be part of the electoral process, Lagos residents should not shy away from discharging alive their civic responsibility.

He noted that the worry expressed by INEC over non-collection of over 22 million PVCs nationwide was profound, lamenting that more than one million was from Lagos, which he said, was unacceptable.

The federal lawmaker appealed specifically to the residents of Eti Osa Federal Constituency yet to either register or collect their PVCs to troop out enmasse to different centres and do the needful.

On the decision of INEC in collaboration with Lagos office of People Living with Disabilities to create special centres for them within the five divisions of the state, Obanikoro described it as a way of ensuring that they were not disenfranchised ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He also stressed the need for the electoral umpire to accord priority to requests from registered voters who want their Polling Units transferred due to new residence.

According to INEC, about seven million Lagos residents have been registered to participate in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.