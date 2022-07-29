Mydrim Gallery Rekindles Tradition with 5th Edition of Future Masters





Seven young and spirited artists form the creative powerhouse on display at the Mydrim Gallery, Ikoyi, Lagos where the fifth season of ‘Generation: The Future Masters’ berthed last Sunday as a post-pandemic show. Yinka Olatunbosun reports on an encounter with the exhibiting artists



The long wait is over. Now in its 5th season, the show tagged Generation: The Future Masters has returned to its home at Mydrim Gallery. The show which runs till August 8 parades Taiwo Abisoye, Olaitan O. Daniel, Ekpokpobe Oghenetega, Wahab Aromire, Edward Samuel, Ayooluwa Akinrinola, Unyime Edet and Folashade Fagorusi.

The co-curator of Mydrim Gallery, David Oluwatoyin, expressed his optimism that the exhibition is a much needed intervention in the art scene to disrupt the conventional ways of producing arts.

Four sculptors, two painters, one mosaic artist and one textile artist are the cynosure of art enthusiasts and collectors in search of new statement pieces. Initiated in collaboration with legendary painter Abiodun Olaku, the Future Masters 2022 has no fewer than 48 works.

Wahab Aromire, a full time studio artist with a major in sculpture created works to reflect his society. With titles such as ‘Couple,’ ‘Emir Guard,’ ‘So Great,’ and ‘Quietude,’ he introspectively explores subjects of personal and national magnitude.

“In ‘Quietude,’ I explore my habit of seeking solitude or meditating on what I’m going to do next,’’ he said during a press preview of the show. The artist who trained at the Universal Studio of Arts after he graduated from Lagos State Polytechnic in 2012 shifted the audience’s attention to the state of insecurity in Nigeria.

“Emir Guard addresses the insecurity in Nigeria to raise the consciousness of the risk to lives and why we need to be one another’s keepers,’’ he added.

Oghenetega who hails from Delta State is a 2014 graduate of University of Benin and a trained sculptor. He developed an affinity for coins which he mixes with other ferrous metals. Behind his philosophical mind takes the viewer through a variety of sensual experiences.

“We act as if we are brave but there is fear among us,’’ he began. “We fear traffic, we fear how much we are to withdraw and how we will fall asleep. My art reflects bravery. I used to do figures that dance but what is there to dance about?”

Some of his metallic pieces include ‘Bravery,’ ‘Breakthrough,’ ‘Strength of Inner Beauty.’

A native of Kwara State, Olaitan Daniel is a visual artist and an art educator whose love for plein air painting radiates in this group show. The 2015 graduate of Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education has been engrossed with the need to document the present for the future.

“I take my art to the street. Moving out of the studio to paint is not an easy thing to do. You meet all kinds of people and so may want to disturb your work. What that taught me is perseverance.”

One of his ten works at the show titled ‘The Merchandise’s Pavilion’ captures the Lagos Central Business District which is a commercial centre of Lagos. Drawing upon biblical allusion, his adventurous brush created another piece called “Our Father’s House.’’

Samuel Edwards has made a name for himself as a mosaic artist even though the 2010 graduate of the Federal College of Education, Technical, Yaba in 2010 was first a painter. He switched to mosaic art after receiving some commissioned works and also discovered the art form as a way of distinguishing oneself from others.

Some of his works at the show include ‘Identity Crisis,’ ‘Backstroke,’ ‘My Petition’ ‘The Gaze’ and ‘Seashore.’ His love for swimming inspires some of his series with water scenes.

“My new work in the collection is Identity Crisis. Some people have lost their paths in the bid to create a new identity,’’ he argued.

For the love of clay, Ayooluwa Samuel Akirinola has developed his career along the line of preserving history and cultural heritage. Like a time machine, the graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife takes the viewer down memory lane with every piece.

“In ‘Baba Railway,’ I tried to explain the life of a railway worker of the 60s and 70s and their feelings,’’ he explained. “Iya Oba is about the Benin queen. I bring to reality what the queen mother looks like, the role she plays in the Benin Kingdom and how she grooms the king from childhood to adulthood.”

Akinrinola works with found metals like the motorcycle chain while recycling and upcycling junk metals.

For the textile artist, Folasade Fagorusi, every frame piece is like a painting from afar. Earlier on in her career, she specialised in graphics but has decided to combine this with other visual art elements.

“I incorporated graphics into non-commercial art forms. I used the systems to grade the colours, assemble them and produce. I can say I am into textiles with the aid of graphics, I have five pieces. My work reflects day-to-day life,’’ she said. Reflecting on the motivation behind the ‘Press Phone Generation,’ she admitted that her painting is a response to the general criticism against the younger generation for being too engrossed with mobile devices.

“I did this work during the EndSARS protests and back then, how parents used to complain that we were constantly on our phones. But we were not just pressing phones. We were making a movement. In this campaign period that we are now, we are making publicity for people. We are the press phone generation,’’ she said.