Lexy Mojo-Eyes Awarded in the US Alongside Mandela, Farrakhan

African fashion promotion flagbearer, Lexy Mojo-Eyes has continued to harvest international awards in recognition of his invaluable contributions to African fashion.

The Polestar of African fashion, Mojo-Eyes also referred to as the African Fashion Ambassador, has for over 30 years helped to take African fashion from obscurity to a remarkable global height.

The fashion connoisseur was recently honoured at the second annual International Arts Award Gala during the Chicago Modest Fashion Week event which was held at Lakeview Terrace Navy Pier Convention Center and Contemporary Arts Museum in Chicago, US.

He was honoured alongside Maki Mandela, daughter of late African statesman and first democratic President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela, as well as Mother Khadijah Farrakhan, Nation of Islam First Lady and wife of Minister Louis Farrakhan.

The event hosted 25 designers from the US, Africa, the Middle East and other areas around the world who presented their current fashion clothing lines in person and virtually. Four designers from Africa were presented at the show by Legendary Gold Limited.

Among the group of 25 designers that showcased their collection live and virtually at the event, which is rooted in culture and tradition to create visibility and amplify voices collectively was Maki, who featured the “House of Mandela’s ‘Struggle Series’ Street Wear Collection”; Lina Dweik, Memphis-based designer from Palestine; Princess Jehanne Masorong Mangondato-Dimaporo, Philippine’s first hijab stylist brand; Yonasda Lonewolf, one-half of the Native American and African American women-owned brand (Kayla) Lookinghorse & Lonewolf; Niloofar Avesta from Iran, Abdul Isak from Burkina Faso, Africa and many more.

The highlight of the fashion week was the Modest Arts Awards Met Gala, where homage was paid to trailblazers who have paved the way for emerging designers of different backgrounds.

The list of honorees included Lexy Mojo Eyes, Founder of Legendary Gold Limited, organizers of the Africa Fashion Reception, Nigeria Fashion Week and owners of the newly launched African fashion e-commerce online portal “Agogo Africa”.

Other award recipients were Maki Mandela “House of Mandela,” Mother Khadijah Farrakhan, Designer & Fashionista, Zubair Mughal, Al Huda Centre of Modest Fashion and Islamic Banking and Uzo Udemba, Chairman of Udemba Group & Smart City Lagos.

A tribute was paid to the late Virgil Abloh, an African-American designer and Artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection who passed on last year from cancer.

The Chicago Fashion Week is the brainchild of Carmen W. Muhammad, an African American modest designer, owner of Al-Nisa Designs and Women Working Together Inc., and native of Los Angeles. The event in many ways has been empowering and gap-filling while positively projecting African/American designers and communities across the US.