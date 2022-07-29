Leadway Health’s Telemedicine Service to Revolutionise Access to Healthcare in Nigeria

Mary Nnah

In demonstrating its unique and innovative approach to providing seamless, closer-to-home, and uninterrupted access to superior quality healthcare delivery, Nigeria’s leading Health Management Organisation, Leadway Health, has launched its telemedicine feature for better access to healthcare services.

The telemedicine feature on the Leadway Health App is available for download on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store, providing real-time, 24/7, convenient, on-the-go access and delivery of healthcare needs to Nigerians via their mobile phones.

Speaking on the innovative introduction, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Leadway Health Limited, Dr. Tokunbo Alli, stated that the feature fulfills the organisation’s pledge to continuously proffer disruptive solutions, bespoke products, and offerings that address the challenges Nigerians face in accessing healthcare services.

“Understanding that the exponential growth in mobile telephony and increased internet connectivity have significantly empowered millions of Nigerians to make life-changing decisions that have impacted their living conditions, we are elated to leverage this game-changing technology and innovations to provide unprecedented access to healthcare across the country”, he noted.

He stated further that with the advanced feature of the Telemedicine service, enrollees would have the experience of end-to-end healthcare solutions in the comfort of their home, adding, “They can consult with medical professionals via video/voice call and resolve minor medical issues.

“The medical professionals also have access to their previous medical records to help in providing even better care. By leveraging this technology, minor health issues that otherwise would have become chronic can be promptly diagnosed and resolved virtually, at no cost to the enrollee”.

Alli in addition revealed that Leadway Health had included an exclusive feature that allows enrollees access to specialist care from a wide range of healthcare specialists across different specialties in the field of medicine, available via chat, audio, and video channels to provide expert assistance.

“This is an exciting addition to our bouquet of offerings at Leadway Health, and I am pleased about the revolutionary impact it will on Nigerians, already weighed down by the hustle and bustle of daily living, and how they will access professional medical consultation and quality healthcare delivery, conveniently, real-time and from the comfort of their homes”, he added.

The Leadway Health Telemedicine feature covers general medical care, specialist care, medication, prescription pick-up, appointment booking for a session, follow-up consultation, and Doctor’s report review.

Leadway Health, an associate company of Leadway Assurance, is an innovative health maintenance organisation (HMO) that provides a new dimension to conventional health insurance.

It’s affordable, flexible, and technology-driven services address Nigerians’ health insurance needs. As a socially responsible organisation, we are primed, proud, and ready to respond to this need for the well-being of everyone in our society.