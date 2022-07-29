I Have Taken Over 20 Nigerian Artists to Dubai in 6 Months – Lanre Typical

Foremost international promoter, blogger and businessman, Azeez Olanrewaju Adenekan popularly known as Lanre Typical has declared he has taken over twenty Nigerian artists to Dubai, United Arab Emirates in the last six months. The promoter made the declaration recently in an interview while highlighting his contribution to the popularity of Afrobeats in the entire gulf region.

He said, “From September of last year to present, I have brought more than 20 Nigerian artistes to dubai for back to back shows. As we all know, Afrobeats is one of the biggest genres in the world right now. It is Africa’s number one genre and it’s loved by all and now widely accepted. All clubs rock it here in Dubai. Every club has or wants an Afrobeat night which they were not proud of few years back,

“Afrobeats has taken over all clubs in Dubai. I can remember a few years back, Nigerian music was accepted by a select few, but today it has been accepted by everyone. I feel if there is consistency it will remain in the mainstream for a long time to come.”

In the last six months he has brought the likes of Davido, Naira Marley, Zlatan, Mohbad, Kcee, Portable, Ice Prince, Ceeza Milli, A-Star, Ckay, Tiwa Savage, Mayorkun, Skiibii and Ntosh Gazi from South Africa amongst others.

On June 30th , he shipped in Asake to the delight of the Dubai audience and plans are in top gear to fly in DJ Spinall, DJ Xclusive and DJ Neptune on different dates to perform at different locations in Dubai.

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022 he shipped in DJ Neptune where international Disc Jockey unleashed his mastery of the wheel to the Dubai audience

DJ Spinall hit the city on July 14, 2002 as part of the package for the Lanre Typical’s “Afrobeat Takeover’. The international Disc Jockey, record producer, songwriter and label executive went live at VII Dubai. While Spinall is the headline act he got support DJ Sam Benjamin, DJ Shoni and VDJ Tribe,

Next was Superstar DJ Xclusive who arrived in the city on July 26, 2022 for another ‘Dime Tuesday’ experience in the City of Gold.

In 2019 alone before the pandemic laid waste to the world’s activities, Lanre Typical, who is also the CEO of TypicalNaija.ng, a blog known for fashion and music distribution brought over 30 Nigerian artistes to Dubai and the list included the likes of Zlatan, 9ice, Peruzzi, Harrysong, Slimcase, Reminisce, Qdot and many others.

Lanre Typical is a top-notch, award-winning Nigerian entertainment executive/promoter who celebrates the finest talents and outstanding individuals in the Nigeria/Africa entertainment industry, bringing the very best artists from Africa on monthly basis for the nightlife experiences to Africans based in Dubai and in the entire Gulf region.

He is the CEO of TypicalNaija.ng, a blog known for fashion and music distribution. He also owns a celebrity gents salon in Dubai called Typical Gents Salon.