How Rite Foods Engendered Business Growth, as Ogun State MAN Chairman Hands Over to Successor

The Managing Director of Rite Foods, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, the outgoing chairman of the Ogun State Chapter of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), who is highly reputed for his visionary leadership qualities, has created the enabling business environment for the growth trajectory experienced by organisations in the various industries that constitute the association for a viable economy.

Adegunwa, who has successfully piloted the affairs of Rite Foods, a market leader in Nigeria’s food and beverage sector, from a humble beginning to a world-class company with unrivaled and award-winning brands that have dictated the pace for its competitors, boosted the association’s activities with futuristic and ground-breaking policies that have been well applauded by members of the association.

The Rite Foods boss, having completed his four-year tenure has handed over to Mr. George Onafowokan, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Coleman Wires and Cables, for continuity of the legacy he has left behind, thus imbibing the cutting-edge approach to the fundamentals of the Ogun chapter of the association.

The outgoing chairman’s administrative prowess which has made a remarkable impact in the state, with the evolution of large and small medium enterprises, wealth and job creation, as well as improved infrastructural development, has helped to place it on the world map as an attractive business destination, with enough economic potentials.

Applauding the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, at the handover ceremony in Abeokuta, Adegunwa affirmed that the effort of his forward-thinking government would not go unrecognised, having paved the way for the various MAN’s initiatives to thrive, thereby enhancing businesses, professionalism, and advanced economy.

Known as a trailblazer in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry, Adegunwa’s Rite Foods has been the hallmark of distinctiveness with an unparalleled brand portfolio.

Established in 2007 as a subsidiary of Ess-Ay Holdings, Rite Foods’ inventiveness has also earned high recognition in the energy drinks market with the first-ever packaged polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle brands for the premium Fearless Red Berry and Fearless Classic.