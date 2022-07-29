Escort Realty Allocates Property To Clients

To encourage more young Nigerians into owning properties across the nation, Escort Realty allocated properties to over 14 buyers in the Epe area of Lagos State.

The firm, known as distributors of transgene rational wealth, aims to help people build transgenerational wealth using real estate as a tool.

Speaking at the allocation of properties to buyers, the Head of Strategy and Co-Founder of Escort Realty, Mr John Igbinosa, encouraged the clients to spread the news about financial freedom and dependence through Escort.

“I learned that 90 per cent of the world’s millionaires built wealth by investing in two estates.

“I’ve read stories from Femi Otedola to grant and people who got themselves out of the financial crisis by investing in real estate,” he narrated.

While recounting how he lost a whopping sum of money in several markets, Igbinosa boasted that real estate is safe and secure. “I love real estate”, he acknowledged.

Addressing youths in the country, Mr John maintained that real estate is available for all. “We don’t need to talk about how good the market is. The only thing I need to say is, to get involved.”

As a youth-centred firm, Igbinosa emphasised that Escort Realty aims to build products that enhance the quality of life while solving complex problems through real estate.

And to further attract more participation, Escort Realty rewarded two sales executives with 300 Square metres landed property in Epe for being the best-selling realtors. They were acknowledged and appreciated for their outstanding dedication and passion for the goal of the firm.

On his part, the Head of Marketing and Co-Founder, Mr Fabian George, described Escort as the world’s distributor of transgenerational wealth.

With the proliferation of ingenue real estate firms, Fabian implored prospective buyers to do their findings about the company online.

“Google is like the homepage of every business. Request for the document of the land to do your verification. Then research about the people behind the company,” he added.

Today, Escort has properties in Lagos, Epe precisely. “We intend to sell 240 acres of land in Epe”, as he reminded Nigerians that Epe is the future of Lagos.

He emphasised: “This is a gold mine. We know that there is a glorious future Epe has and we are encouraging people to take advantage of it.”