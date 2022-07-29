Book Party for Remi Raji, Ten Others on the Race for 2022 Nigeria Prize for Literature

Yinka Olatunbosun

When the Advisory Board for The Nigeria Prize for Literature released the longlist of 11 drawn from 287 books in the running for the 2022 edition of the prize, focused on poetry, the internet was abuzz with conversations on the mix of established and emerging poets on the list.

The literature prize, sponsored by Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) with a cash award of $100,000, has been a literary tradition since 2004 rotating annually across four genres namely drama, poetry, prose and children’s literature.

This year, the interest of many literati may have been fired up with the mention of Remi Raji’s name on the list. First of all, his name is a household name in the Nigerian poetry space. Secondly, the scholar has demonstrated a winning streak in history. His 1997 collection of poetry ‘Harvest of Laughters’ made him a joint winner of the Association of Nigerian Authors and the Cadbury Poetry Prize as well as the Association of West African Young Writers’ VOCA Award for Best First Published Book.

The 11 books on the Nigeria Prize for Literature longlist are Augusta’s Poodle by Ogaga Ifowodo, Coming Undone As Stitches Tighten by Iquo DianaAbasi, Dispossessed by James Eze; Ife Testament by Olusegun Adekoya, Memory and the Call of Waters by S. Su’eddie Agema; Nomad by Romeo Oriogun, The Lilt of The Rebel by Obari Gomba The Love Canticles by Chijioke Amu Nnadi, Wanderer Cantos by Remi Raji, Yawns and Belches by Joe Ushie and Your Crib, My Qibla by Saddiq Dzukogi.

The list was presented to the Advisory Board by the Chairman, Panel of Judges for this year’s prize, Sule Emmanuel Egya, a professor of African Literature and Cultural Studies at Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, Niger State. Other judges are Toyin Adewale-Gabriel and Dike Chukwumerije. Adewale-Gabriel is a Poet and fiction writer. Dike Chukwumerije is a Spoken Word and Performance Poet and an award-winning author.

The judges described the longlist of eleven as the best of contemporary Nigerian Poetry, rich in experimentation with language, style and theme. While accepting the recommended longlist, the Advisory Board commended the thorough work done by the judges. On behalf of the Board, Professor Akachi Adimora- Ezeigbo, the chairman, said the quality of work in the list shows that a lot of scrutiny and work went into selecting deserving poets.

The judges will also continue adjudication on the 87 entries for The Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism, which runs concurrently with The Nigeria Prize for Literature. The literary criticism prize carries a monetary value of N1 million.

A shortlist of three is expected in September. A winner, if any, will be announced by the Advisory Board in October. Before then, a book party looms for the poets in the race on August 7.