BBNaija S7: What Does the ‘Level Up’ Theme Suggest? 

Vanessa Obioha

With 24 housemates living in two separate houses, Big Brother Naija raises the stakes for its seventh season. The season, themed ‘Level Up’, seems to spark curiosity among fans and housemates.

Indeed, the Level Up season raises a lot of questions. Previous editions had themes that are usually street lingos. Take for instance the ‘Pepper Dem’ theme of 2019, a street lingo which suggests a mix of spicy flavours depending on the context, and last year’s edition ‘Shine Ya Eye’ which requires one to be smart and cautious. With ‘Level Up’, one wonders what game the omniscient Big Brother is up to. With hints of ‘Metaverse’ dropped on the opening night, is Big Brother preparing the housemates for the future of technology? Why was it important for the organisers to build two separate houses for the housemates and add an extra channel? Is it toying with the idea of multi-screening which is one of the perks of the 5G network?

As much as this new direction looks intriguing, it may be distracting to viewers who have to flip between the main and extra channels to keep up with the drama. The beauty of Big Brother Naija has always been having the housemates all together in a place and seeing how they adapt to their differences as well as the isolation. But who knows, Big Brother always has a plan.

It will be interesting to see how the game unfolds in the coming days.

This season, the housemates as usual are a dynamic mix. There is the poet, the exotic dancer, pharmacist, the footballer, the engineer, and performing and visual artists among others. Their personalities range from cool to eccentric.

Fans have already found their favourites like Bryann, Bella and Phyna as well as possible shippers (lovers). They include Sheggz and Bella, Allysyn and Hermes, Groovy and Beauty, and Pharmsavi and Christy O.

EloSwag, a housemate on Level One is the season’s first Head of House and for this week, the housemates are tasked to showcase their talents. How well will they perform in their first task tonight?