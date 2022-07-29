Bauchi Approves Immediate Employment of 252 Pre-service Medical Students





Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has approved the immediate employment of 252 Pre-Service Medical Students into the state service.

A statement that was issued yesterday by the Information officer of the Head of Civil Service, Mr. Umar Sa’idu, confirmed the approval given by the state governor for the engagement of 252 Pre-Service Medical Students into the main service of the state.

The statement added that “this is part of the present administration’s desire not only to provide employment opportunities to the teeming youth in the state but to improve the health sector from the grassroots level as well as to provide human capital investment in the health sector.

The Head of Civil Service, Mr. Yahuza Adamu Haruna, assured that his office has concluded arrangement to ensure the necessary documentation of the medical students for the immediate issuance of their appointment letters as directed by the state governor.

Haruna reiterated the determination of the present administration under, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, to improve all sectors of the state service in general and Health sector in particular for the betterment of citizens of the state.

It could be recalled that previously the state governor has given approval for the engagement of 1,061 Pre-Service Medical Students into the state main service, in addition to the employment of another 116 community midwives to provide health care services to the people of the state.