AYGF Advocates More Tree Planting, Set to Give out 1,000 Trees to FCT

Olawale Ajimotokan

The African Youth Development Foundation (AYGF) in commemoration of the 2022 World Nature Conservation Day under the Earth’s Restoration Campaign of the organisation has in has in Abuja raised awareness and advocacy for more tree planting in Nigerian societies as a way of checkmating climate change in the country.

The Executive Director, (AYGF), Dr. Arome Salifu who was represented by the Head of Programmes-AYGF, Patricia Akor, said Nigeria is under increasing threat from human activities and natural disasters which is evident with the adverse effects of climate change in the country.

Salifu said the earth restoration campaign seeks to create awareness of some of the major human activities causing climate change, and the importance of planting more trees to reduce these effects, adding that AYGF is partnering with Print Rite Global Services to organise the tree planting exercise in celebration of the world nature conservation day and is giving out 1, 000 trees to be planted in FCT.

He said the initiative will complement the efforts of the government in line with the sustainable development goals 13 with a mission statement to take urgent action to combat climate change and it’s impact and Goal 15 with the mission to protect, restore and promote sustainable use of Ecosystem, manage forests, combat desertification, halt and reverse land degradation and biodiversity loss, as part of 17 SDGs established by the United Nations in 2015.

“Trees are necessity for the survival of human race, without them it will be difficult to sustain life on earth. Forest played a vital role in the evolution of human being by fulfilling their need for food, shelter and clothing, ” he said.

He added that trees are natural filters which help to absorb carbon dioxide release into the atmosphere through human activities and emit oxygen for human survival, saying an average tree produces enough oxygen to fulfill the oxygen need of four people

While encouraging every household to plant a tree, he said planting more trees is beneficial to the public and the ecosystem, in addition to contributing immensely to climate change mitigation.

In the same vein, the Minister Ministry of Water Resources represented by the Deputy Director, Mr. Babarinde Segun Mukaila, commended the AYGF’s initiative of raising awareness on environmental based issues and promised to always support whenever they are called upon .

Also the Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Yusuf Jamoh, in his good will message, commended AYGF and avowed to partner with them to ensure the campaign yields the desired results in addressing the impact of climate change through advocacies and best practices.