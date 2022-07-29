Africa’s Premier CSR, Sustainability Awards Announces Call for Entry

Mary Nnah

All is set as the local organising committee of The SERAS CSR Awards Africa, announces its call for entry and participation for the 2022 edition, which is the 16th edition of the glamorous award ceremony.

Entries for this year’s edition opened on July 22nd and closes on August 31st. Participating organizations are expected to register on www.theseras.com. The awards ceremony is slated for Sunday, December 4th, 2022.

The SERAS is Africa’s first and foremost recognition for corporate social responsibility and Sustainability. It has grown to become the most credible and glamorous business award in Africa.

Today, it is the gold-standard award and the most important industry ceremony in Africa. The growing importance of The SERAS has led to participation from organisations from 22 countries in Africa so far.

At the media conference unveiling the 2022 theme, which is- ‘Climate, Circularity, and the Future of Sustainability: Bridging the SDGs Gap through Impact Investing’, the founder of the awards, Ken Egbas, also unveiled the 25 awards categories ratified by the judges’ committee which would be competed for by organisations across Africa.

The Categories include- Circular Economy; Environmental Stewardship; Rural Population Integration; Poverty Reduction; Promotion of Good Health/ Well-Being; Partnership of the Year; Education Intervention of the Year; Reporting & Transparency; Best Work-Place Practice; Stakeholder Engagement; Not-for-Profit of the Year; Deborah Leipziger Africa Prize for Innovation (Product/Service). Others are – Gender Equality/Women Empowerment; Social Enterprise of the Year; Food Security, Water & Sanitation; Climate Action; Supply-Chain Management; Sustainability Reporting (Media: Electronic/Print/online); Sustainability Professional of the Year; and CEO of the Year.

In line with the focal theme, the committee also introduces five new categories such as Diversity, Equity, Inclusion; Net Zero Transition; Technology for Development of the Year; Social Impact/ Human Capital Advancement; and Impact Investor of the Year.

According to the founder, “We have indeed attained a milestone to be hosting the 16th edition of the awards. What we have consistently done every year is to use this platform to set the agenda for the growth and development of sustainability in Africa, and systematically get organisations in Africa to buy into the vision of being responsible businesses that are becoming the force-for-good on the continent.

“We are excited by the keen interest from around Africa and key gatekeepers, supporters, and regulators from around the world who follow our processes. We are committed to delivering our best cycle yet when we unveil Africa’s most responsible businesses in December 2022.”

One of Africa’s leading financial institutions, Zenith Bank, emerged as the overall winner in 2021.