Abiru: Epe, the New Hub for Sports and Modern Fish Trading

Following the newly built 339-shops capacity Modern Fish Market, and a 960-capacity Mini-stadium in the Epe area of Lagos State, as facilitated by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Industries, who doubles as the Federal Lawmaker Representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Senator Adetokunbo Abiru, Sunday Ehigiator writes that Epe is now the new hub for sports and modern fish trading

With unexplainable joy, on June 30, 2022, residents of the ancient city of Epe defied torrential rains to welcome their federal lawmaker, representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Tokunbo Abiru, alongside, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his Deputy, Dr Kadiri Hamzat to the commissioning of the dual projects facilitated by Senator Abiru.

The mini-stadium which was one of the two projects commissioned by Governor Sanwo-Olu was fashioned with a football pitch, basketball court, lawn tennis court, Volleyball courts, administrative offices, changing rooms and other amenities, and is believed to help improve grassroots sports development in the community, and by extension, the state.

While the fish market, named, Oluwo Modern Fish Market, is earmarked to improve economic activities in the community and open room for the exportation of smoked fish which meets the standard recommendations of the international markets.

At the commissioning, Abiru also doled out grants worth N62.5 million to 1,250 selected market women and traders across the senatorial district and also supported 200 rural farmers with hand planters and financial grants, in line with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO), Social Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking at the commissioning Mrs Orelope-Adefulire stated the project speaks to some goals of the SDGs, especially as related to zero poverty, no hunger, good health and wellbeing, gender equality and economic growth.

According to her, “It is a very important project for us in the sense that we have to empower our women financially, spiritually, psychologically and emotionally.

“Market development is necessary for our women to have the opportunity of taking good care of themselves, and families, and contribute to the development of their immediate community, the local government and the state in general.”

She said when market women are economically empowered, they would be able to take care of their children, send their wards to school, support their husbands and take good care of themselves, thereby reducing domestic violence in the family and the society at large.

“We have built 346 markets, low-cost shops, and stores very close to the jetty to aid fish farmers in selling their wares.

“Here at Oluwole Fish Market, we have also constructed where they can process their fish using gas, electricity or coal. It has been completed. And the standard of fish produced here can be exported overseas. I can tell you that it can match anywhere in the world.”

In his remarks, Governor Sanwo-Olu noted that the project was a true demonstration of democracy as it is most practical, and functional, directly touching the people’s lives, empowering them, and enabling them to live healthier, more prosperous and to live better as citizens.

He equally revealed that the mini-stadium consists of a football pitch, a volleyball court, a basketball court, and a lawn tennis court, among others.

“The market is a commerce-oriented project designed to improve the livelihood and the earning capacity of the various beneficiaries, while the mini-stadium is a lifestyle, sports, and recreational facility which will translate and transform the health benefit and improve the livelihood of our citizens.

“Between these two projects, a holistic effort has been made in touching the lives of our people in Epe in particular and Lagos East Senatorial District in general. In addition to these projects, we are also today presenting financial grants to over 1,250 women that have been carefully selected from the senatorial district, and additional 200 farmers will also be receiving manual planters and financial support to enable them to expand and do more in their chosen vocation.”

Earlier in his welcome address, Senator Abiru noted that he came into “this assignment with a determination and passion to improve the lots of Lagos East Senatorial District, and elevate the socio-economic conditions of our people, and most importantly, compliment the efforts of the state government in improving the lives of our people.

“So, in the last 18 months, I have held the people’s mandate, I have prioritized my focus and responsibilities on three pillars; legislative role, empowerment, and endowment.”

Speaking on some other of his achievements in office, Abiru said, in the last 18 months at the Senate, he has sponsored 13 private member bills and co-sponsored three others.

“All the bills have scaled first reading. Two bills are of particular interest to our entrepreneurs (MSME) and the youth. They are, Copyright bill 2021 (Repeal and Re-enactment) which has gone through first and second readings, public hearings and third readings and has been passed in the Senate.

“The second bill is the Franchise Regulation Bill 2022 which has gone through first and second readings and is now awaiting a public hearing.”

On other achievements, he said, “the Aga Primary School in Ikorodu Central, which was overstretched due to high enrolment of pupils has been salvaged. I facilitated four blocks of 24 classrooms equipped with complements of furniture and 16 toilets and a Solar-Powered Borehole. This has greatly improved learning outcomes in the school.

“In the same vein, I facilitated two blocks of six classrooms at RCM Primary School Iwerekun, a coastal community in Ibeju-Lekki.

“In Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, I facilitated one block of three classrooms at Ajelogo Primary School. Also, in Ikosi-Isheri LCDA, I facilitated two blocks of classrooms at Isheri Primary School. In the same manner, I facilitated a fully equipped computer laboratory at the Igbobi Junior High School, Somolu Lagos.

“I facilitated one block of two classrooms at Methodist Primary School, Oke-Eletu, Ijede LCDA. In Gbagada, I have facilitated a block of classrooms at Araromi Primary School. Also in Aiyeroju Primary School, Oworoshoki, I have facilitated a block of classrooms.

“In the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic rage, I donated 150,000 nose masks to primary schools across the Lagos East Senatorial District through LASUBEB. I facilitated 200-solar-powered street lights at Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu campus,” he noted.

CAPTION: L-R: Chairman, Epe Local Government Council , Princess. Surah Animashaun: Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire; Oloja of Epe Kingdom, Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Lawmaker representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Sen. Tokunbo Abiru; and Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, at the commissioning of the Remodeled Oluwo Fish Market, Epe, facilitated by Senator Abiru in Epe, Lagos on Thursday