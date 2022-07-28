  • Wednesday, 27th July, 2022

Zoho Technologies, African Data Centres, Itel, Others Emerge Winners

Business | 1 min ago

Nosa Alekhuogie

Leading digital technology solutions providers, innovative users and digital savvy states have been honoured at the 18th Annual Titans of Tech Awards, which held in Lagos recently.

African Data Centre won the Most Innovative Data Centre Service Provider of the Year, Zoho Technologies emerged as the Most Innovative Business Productivity Solutions Provider of the Year and Itel was voted Most Innovative Tech Brand of the Year.

Declaring the award ceremony open, Chairman, MTN Nigeria and former Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, praised the organiser of the Titans of Tech Award for its consistency over the years. He noted that in recognising excellence, celebrating commitment and rewarding winners, the Titans of Tech Awards would contimue to contribute to efforts at building the nation’s telecommunications industry. 

Convener of the Titans of Tech Awards, Don Pedro Aganbi, in his welcome address, noted that The Titans of Tech Awards remained a platform dedicated to recognising the achievements, successes, and triumphs of key stakeholders across the entire digital technology spectrum and telling the stories. He insisted that awards are a great way to encourage good behaviour, inculcate competitive spirit and spur the industry to greater heights.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.