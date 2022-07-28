Zoho Technologies, African Data Centres, Itel, Others Emerge Winners

Nosa Alekhuogie

Leading digital technology solutions providers, innovative users and digital savvy states have been honoured at the 18th Annual Titans of Tech Awards, which held in Lagos recently.

African Data Centre won the Most Innovative Data Centre Service Provider of the Year, Zoho Technologies emerged as the Most Innovative Business Productivity Solutions Provider of the Year and Itel was voted Most Innovative Tech Brand of the Year.

Declaring the award ceremony open, Chairman, MTN Nigeria and former Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, praised the organiser of the Titans of Tech Award for its consistency over the years. He noted that in recognising excellence, celebrating commitment and rewarding winners, the Titans of Tech Awards would contimue to contribute to efforts at building the nation’s telecommunications industry.

Convener of the Titans of Tech Awards, Don Pedro Aganbi, in his welcome address, noted that The Titans of Tech Awards remained a platform dedicated to recognising the achievements, successes, and triumphs of key stakeholders across the entire digital technology spectrum and telling the stories. He insisted that awards are a great way to encourage good behaviour, inculcate competitive spirit and spur the industry to greater heights.