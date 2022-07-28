YouTube Music Introduces Global Foundry Class of 2022

YouTube Music has announced the Foundry Class of 2022 , made up of 30 independent artists representing 15 countries from across the globe. This year, the class which is the biggest to date, features artists at all stages of their career from different genres- including two African acts, Black Sherif, from Ghana and Joeboy, from Nigeria

The Foundry program, which is aimed at assisting the artists build sustainable careers on their own terms was created in 2015 and has so far supported 250 independent artists. Alumni include Arlo Parks, beabadoobee, Dave, Dua Lipa, Clairo, ENNY, Eladio Carrion, girl in red, Gunna, Japanese Breakfast, Kenny Beats, Natanael Cano, Omar Apollo, Rema, Rina Sawayama, ROSALÍA, Saba, Snail Mail, Tems, Tenille Arts and many more talented musicians. Foundry artists are recognised for their storytelling, innovative approach to music and viewed as the next generation entertainers.

YouTube Artist Partnerships Lead, Naomi Zeichner shared: “It’s no small task to be an artist in 2022, working to find stability, fulfillment, and fans who get it. Foundry celebrates the courage of independent artists and the communities that surround them. Our global team is lucky to be their champion and reduce barriers on their journey, every step of the way.”

The 2022 Foundry Class reinforces YouTube’s commitment to supporting Sub-Saharan artists as next generation global music stars; playing a part in developing individual talent in the region. The Foundry programme ensures that artists can be independent and still have a successful career in music with the support of platforms like YouTube and this year will power two programs, the Foundry Class of 2022 and the independent release support.