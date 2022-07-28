  • Thursday, 28th July, 2022

Yabacon Pledges to the Unification of Technology Sector in Africa

Business | 11 hours ago

Yabacon, the brainchild of Codessy Technologies, has announced its commitment towards unifying the African technology ecosystem, which it revealed is currently operating in dispersed clusters.

The organization during an event in Lagos, recently disclosed that the aim of the initiative is to enhance the technology sector by having a single large, formidable African technology community focused on generating innovations and solving economical problems.

This the firm explained, would help increase the productivity and economic activities of the continent and the globe as a whole.

Speaking at the event, Founder, Yabacon, Jesse Essang, stated that the Yabacon community comprises of individuals and other communities led by industry leaders, with the goal of birthing innovations that will lead to global digital transformation.

Essang said, “Yabacon is for technology consumers as well as professionals, thereby making the community even more unique and productive.

“We understand the vital role unifying the technology space would play towards not merely enhancing the sector but also boosting the operations of other sectors as we live in a technology driven economy and world today.

“We are also delighted to reveal that many industry stakeholders have expressed an interest in joining this community in order to achieve and expand its vision and mission for technology across Africa.

According to Essang, a larger event involving stakeholders and the broader technology audience would take place before the end of the year.
“The build-up to the event promises to be filled with activities such as a hackathon, competitions, debates, and interviews.”

