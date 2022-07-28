Terrorists Continue Attacks in Kaduna Communities as Police Deny Shooting on Dantata Bridge, Ministers’ Hill

•Nasarawa closes public, private schools, Abuja private varsity shuts down

•Again, gunmen strike in Owo, attack construction workers

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and John Shiklam in Kaduna



Terrorists have continued to attack communities in Kaduna State, despite efforts by both the federal and state governments to stem the tide of insecurity.

This followed the recent killing of three people by the terrorists while 13 others were kidnapped,following attacks in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This came as the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, has denied reports that there were gunshots around Dantata Bridge in Lugbe and Ministers’ Hill in Maitama District of the city.

Similarly, the Guards Brigade, has reacted to viral pictures of corpses of soldiers on an undisclosed road side being loaded into a vehicle.

Spokesman of Guards Brigade, Captain Godfrey Abakpa, told THISDAY that the soldiers were killed in an accident on Kaduna Road and not in connection with any terror attack in Abuja.

“It’s not even in Abuja. They were killed in an accident on Kaduna Road,” he said.

Also, the Nasarawa State government, a contiguous state to Abuja, has ordered the immediate closure of both public and private schools, as a proactive step to safeguarding the lives of students from across the 13 Local Government Areas of the state.

Similarly, Veritas University of Abuja, has announced the end of its 2021/2022 academic session in view of security threats in the capital city.

However, there were viral reports on the social media about sporadic gunfire around Dantata Bridge in Lugbe, and Ministers’ Hill in Maitama, Abuja, causing more panic in the nation’s capital.

However, the latest Kaduna attacks, according to a statement by Chairman, Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives Union (BEPU), Ishaq Kasai, started on Monday when the criminals, in their numbers, invaded Damari town of Kazage Ward at about 6:00pm, killing three people, namely,Hashimu Dan-Daura, Nazifi Adamu and Alhaji Dangude.

“The terrorists operated in the town stylishly unchallenged for about an hour,”the statement stated, adding that, the bandits returned to the community by 6pm the following day (Tuesday) and looted many shops, and on their way back to the forests, abducted 13 people at Hayin-Gada of the same Damari community.

According to the BEPU, “The attacks came after Ansaru members, who were considered to be defending the locals deserted the area for about four days now.

“It could be recall that, Ansaru members clashed with the bandits when they earlier invaded the town on 13th July, 2022, where damages were made to the town, including burning of private hospital, two vehicles and one shop.”

The statement said, following the series of attacks, residents, especially, women and children have continued to flee the community for safety and therefore called on the government to address the continued loss of lives and property in the area as a result of the constant invasion by terrorists.

Also, the FCT Police Command said, in a statement that, operatives were deployed in the the direction but found the reports to be a false alarm.

“The attention of the FCT Police Command has been drawn to reports making the rounds, especially, on the social media spaces, suggesting that there was heavy gunfire simultaneously around Dantata bridge in Lugbe and Minister’s hills in Maitama yesterday 26th July 2022 at about 19:38Hrs.

“Following the receipt of the news, the command’s intelligence and tactical asset deployed to the scene, where the alarm was found to be false.

“Having maintained monitoring and surveillance of the area all night, and with the intelligence at the disposal of the command, it is important to categorically state that the report is on every scale unfounded and should be disregarded.

“Members of the public are, therefore, enjoined to go about their lawful business without the fear of harassment or molestation of any kind from any quarters,” it said.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday, while reassuring residents of the command’s unalloyed commitment to the safety of all and sundry in the territory, called for calm, noting that an investigation had commenced into the sources of this and many other maliciously crafted publications targeted at promoting panic and apprehension in the territory.

He urged residents to only believe information released from official stables.

Meanwhile, from Lafia in Nasarawa, the Commissioner for Education, Fatu Sabo, said, “The decision became necessary considering the proximity of the state to the FCT, as well as the resolve of the government to ensure that schools in Nasarawa State, operate within a safe environment.”

She clarified that the directives excluded students writing their final examinations in the secondary schools and therefore appealed to parents not to panic over the decision.

“We are appealing to parents not to panic. We all know that Nasarawa State is safe but this decision was taken as a proactive measure to ensure that our children are safe and continue to remain safe. That is for those within the state and those that came from other states to study here.

“We want to also appeal to our principals and heads of respective schools to also ensure that while we are closing these schools, we do it in an orderly manner. There’s no threat to any life or property as at now in Nasarawa State,” she said.

Veritas University of Abuja, in a statement by the spokesperson, Ms Evelyn Obekpa, said the examination for first year students was postponed due to the directive by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory over the security tension in the capital city.

“The Management of Veritas University wishes to notify the general public that the University has successfully completed the 2021/2022 academic session.

“However, due to the current security tension and the directives of the Minister of the FCT for the closure of schools in Abuja, examinations for our 100-level students shall be conducted at a date to be announced later.

“Candidates seeking admission into Veritas University for the 2022/2023 academic session are encouraged to visit the University or the university’s website – www.veritas.edu.ng to obtain an admission form. All correspondences may be forwarded to the following emails,” it said.

Gunmen Strike Again in Owo, Attack Construction Workers

Gunmen, last night, reportedly struck again in Owo, Ondo State and attacked Craneburg Construction Company.

According to reports, there were gunshots at the construction company site.

Ondo State Police, in a Tweet, confirmed that some people were injured during the attack.

“Tonight, there was a shooting incident at Craneberg Construction Company, Owo.Policemen are currently at the scene, victims have been taken to hospital and they are in stable condition,” the police wrote.