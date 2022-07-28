Okoh Yet to Fulfill Conditions to Emerge President, Says CAN

Onyebuchi Ezigbo

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has denied the emergence of Most Rev. Daniel Okoh as its new president.

A statement by the Media Assistant to the out-going CAN President, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, said the processes for the election of the next president of CAN was ongoing and would be completed today.

He explained: “The attention of CAN has been drawn to the story going the rounds that the Most Rev. Daniel Okoh has emerged the new President of CAN.”

According to him, the announcement was contained in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, by the CAN’s General Secretary, Barrister Joseph Daramola.

The statement added: “For the record, Daramola is not the spokesman of the association but the General Secretary. The letter being referred to was the invitation letter sent to the members of the National Executive Council and the blocs’ leaders of the association to complete the process that will lead to the emergence of the new president.”

Oladeji said according to the CAN’s Constitution, Article 17 (9) viii-xi, the National Executive Council and the General Assembly must ratify the nomination of the candidate before the new president emerges.

“So, the process is still ongoing and it will be completed on Thursday. It is true that the Most Rev Okoh has emerged the candidate from the Electoral College but this must be ratified by the National Executive Council and the General Assembly.

“Perhaps, it is imperative to state what the Constitution says about the remaining process – Article 17 (9) (viii), states: “The candidate who secures majority vote of the Electoral College for each office shall be recommended to the National Executive Council.”

Article 17 (9) ix states: “The National Executive Council shall accept the recommended candidates for the offices of the President and the Vice President and present them to the General Assembly for ratification by the majority of votes of those qualified to vote at the General Assembly.

“Article 17 (9) x states, “In the event that any candidate fails to secure the majority vote of the General Assembly, the procedure in paragraphs (4), (5), (6), and (8) herein shall be repeated by the Electoral College to reconsider the suitability or otherwise of all the candidates based upon the reasons adduced by those who opposed the candidature.

“The Electoral College may or may not substitute any candidate for any position based on majority vote of its members.”

Article 17 (9) xi states, “In the event of a deadlock in which case the candidate represented is rejected by the General Assembly, a combined meeting of the Electoral College and the President-in-Council of the Association will examine the issue(s) and make a final choice from all the nominated candidates for the office.”

Oladeji said CAN was scheduled to hold its General Assembly on Thursday, July 28, where the new President would be made known to the public.