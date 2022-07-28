  • Thursday, 28th July, 2022

NSA: Nigerians Tired of Security Threats, Gravitating Towards Self Help 

Nigeria | 13 mins ago

*Says govt developing new strategies to curtail terrorism 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

The Federal Government has admitted that Nigerians are tired of the current security challenges facing the nation.

The National Security Adviser (NSA) to the President, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), who stated this while speaking with newsmen after the meeting of the National Security Council at the State House, Abuja, stressed that this development may result in the citizenry gravitating towards self help.

He, however, revealed  that government was currently working on new strategies to curtail the worsening insecurity in the country.

According to him, the Security Council has agreed on new strategies to curtail the menace,  assuring that there will be a renewed momentum against terrorism. 

The NSA noted that Nigeria was in a difficult situation, saying the President is aware of the people’s concerns about the growing insecurity.

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.