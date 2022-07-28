Linus Idahosa, US Partners Meet with Saudi Senior Govt Officials, Investors

The CEO of Del York International, in conjunction with her US partners, Messrs. Huffine Global, paid a visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to meet with key government officials, investment fund managers and strategic investors interested in taking advantage of potential strategic partnership opportunities between the Kingdom, the US and Africa.

Hot on the heels of the recent visit of US President, Joe Biden, to the Kingdom, the Del York’s CEO was part of a Select team of business interest follow-up mission to the Kingdom to expand on established protocols and opportunities between the two countries initiated during the previous week of the Presidential visit.

Del York’s President and CEO, Mr Linus Idahosa, whilst on the visit, met with several key stakeholders and investor groups who indicated a very keen interest in exploring partnerships in the US and Africa in key areas such as Agriculture, Energy (Gas & Power), Defence, Transportation, Education, Mining and Tourism. The Del York CEO took the opportunity of these important investor meetings to pitch his company’s ongoing partnership with the Lagos State Government for the development of a multimillion-dollar film city project soon to commence in Epe.

The US delegation was led by the President of Huffine Global Solutions, Edward Huffine, accompanied by the CEO of the King Abdullah Global Humanitarian Fund, Sultan Alsadoon, A special rep to the Crown Prince, and a team led by the President of the Financial Coordination Centre (FCC) met with the Governor of the Mecca Province of Taif HRH Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud Al Saud, Ministers, heads of multiple Saudi investment fund groups, amongst other influential high-level chief executives, who indicated their firm interest in exploring and executing the business opportunities.

Whilst speaking on the sidelines of the meetings, Idahosa said: “We are hoping to introduce a number of these high-powered investors who we have formalized partnership arrangements with on this trip to mutually beneficial opportunities with partners at the subnational level and with important private sector operators in Africa.

“At a time, Nigeria is in dire need of dollar-denominated patient capital, the opportunity for these relationships could not have presented itself at a better time. Expectedly, our partnership with the Lagos State Government to develop a major Film City project in the state is top on our agenda, but other important and interesting opportunities across other sectors which we believe will be of immense benefit to the business community back home were concretized throughout this visit.”

The delegation will leave Saudi Arabia upon completion of its engagement with other high-level state functionaries during the week.