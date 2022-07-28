Kwara SDP Urges AbdulRazaq to Declare Work-Free-Day for Collection of PVCs

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of 2023 general elections, opposition, Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kwara State has urged the State Governor, Mr. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, to declare a ‘work-free-day’ to allow the state’s civil servants to enroll for the continuous voter registration exercise and also to collect their permanent voters cards (PVCs).

The voters’ registration exercise would come to an end on July 31, 2022.

A statement that was issued in Ilorin yesterday and signed by the State Chairman of the SDP, Mr. Afolabi AbdulAzeez, emphasised that the PVC is the only weapon needed by any patriotic citizen to perform their civic responsibility to the state.

AbdulAzeez noted that Kwara, being a civil service state, the civil servants are critical in the formulation and implementation of public policies and programmes.

He said: “Therefore, it would be a great disservice to the people of Kwara State should government disenfranchise such critical stakeholders by false pretense.

“With the continuous voter registration (CVR) winding up in five-day time, precisely July 31, 2022, it is expedient that the Kwara State Governor, takes a cue from his counterparts across the country, by declaring public holiday to enable civil and public servants at all levels take advantage of the remaining days to participate in the exercise.

“From the INEC records, the enrollment statistics of Kwara State is comparatively low and could be improved with as little incentive from the state government as declaring a ‘work-free-day’ for the workers.

“In the same vein, I seize this opportunity to advise the teeming youths of Kwara to take the destiny of our future now by taking advantage of this window of opportunity to enroll and collect their PVC”.