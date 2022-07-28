IXPN Hits 100 Member Milestone on its Network

Emma Okonji

Internet eXchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN) has said the number of major global content and content distribution networks, such as Internet Service Providers, Mobile Network Operators, Financial and Educational Institutions, and other IP-Centric organisations that are connected to IXPN, has surpassed 100 as peak traffic exceeds 300Gbps.

In a statement issued in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer of IXPN, Mr. Muhammed Rudman, stated that all Mobile Network Operators, major network operators in Nigeria, as well as some of the largest Content Networks such as Facebook (Meta), Google, and Microsoft, are among the networks peering at the exchange point, which was designated as a West African regional exchange point by the African Union a few years ago. According to Rudman, reaching the 100-member mark demonstrates the IXPN’s broader reach and excellent service delivery. He mentioned that IXPN had multiple locations across Nigeria, making its services easily accessible thereby allowing local service providers to save costs through peering. “In fact, we have recently seen an increase in connections from even international networks, indicating our commitment to providing excellent services with high availability.” he said.