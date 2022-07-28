Ikukuoma Foundation Promises Endless Support to Sports

Ikukuoma Foundation has once again affirmed its resolved commitment in youth sports development and using same as a veritable tool for empowerment.

This resolution was replicated in the ongoing African Under-16 Invitational Baseball Championship in Tunisia, as it co- sponsors, the Nigerian contingent taking part in the continental tournament.

The renowned humanitarian outfit headquartered in Owerri, Imo State, which has sponsored so many sporting programmes and events in a space of over one year of its existence, made the dream of the Nigerian team a reality.

The Under-16 Baseball team took delivery of two sets of customized official jerseys and kits for its 11-member team, as well as two sets of tracksuits, all courtesy of Dr. Summers V.C Nwokie, the founder of Ikukuoma Foundation.

It is a fact that Baseball as a sports is not yet a household sport in Nigeria, compared to other sports like football and athletics. But with this kind of charitable and spurring support, the youths will be poised to embrace other sporting activities other than the hitherto traditional ones.

According to Dr. Summers V.C Nwokie, the founder,

Ikukuoma Foundation, “we sincerely wishes the young lads very successful outing, hoping that this laudable gesture energizes and spurs the team to victory.

“We at Ikukuoma Foundation will continue in our quest to nurture destinies to greatness,” Dr. Summers V.C Nwokie added.