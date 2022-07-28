  • Thursday, 28th July, 2022

House Urges FG to Provide Toll-Free Call Centres for Customers

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to direct multi-nationals and public liabilities companies (PLCs) in Nigeria to provide toll-free customer call centers (TFCCCs) for their customers and clients in Nigeria.

The resolution of the lawmakers followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Mayokun Lawson Alade, at the plenary yesterday.

Alade noted the need for these companies to provide TFCCCs and display their telephone numbers on their official websites for easy access to the public as obtainable in other parts of the world.

He said: “Also notes that clients can reach out to companies through mediums like social media, electronic mails and text messages, however, clients generally prefer to reach out to such companies through phone calls.

“Dismayed that the absence of a TFCCCs has subjected clients to charges for calls made to either lay complaints or seek resolution on disputes that arise in the course of transactions.

“Also cognisant that the introduction of TFCCCs will promote their businesses and guarantee an effective customer service delivery system.”

The House adopted the motion and mandated its Committees on Tele-Communications and Legislative Compliance to ensure implementation.

