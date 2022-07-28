Gbajabiamila Apologises to Nigerians over Harvard University Programme amidst ASUU Strike

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has apologised to Nigerians for announcing that he’s currently abroad for a leadership course at Harvard University, while public universities in the country had been shut down due to industrial dispute.

Gbajabiamila had on Tuesday shared photos of himself in a classroom, same day the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) commenced protests across the nation in solidarity with the striking universities’ workers.

Writing on his official Twitter handle, the Speaker while apologising to Nigerians said the post was not sensitive to the present feelings of fellow citizens, especially parents and students who are presently bearing the brunt of the ongoing closure of public universities.

He said, “it was not my intention to cause disaffection,” adding that he has made multiple interventions within the powers of the legislature to avert the ongoing strike.

The tweet reads, “Yesterday i posted a picture of myself at the @Harvard @Kennedy School, undergoing a course. That post was not sensitive to the present feelings of fellow citizens, especially parents and students who are presently bearing the brunt of the ongoing closure of public universities owing to the unresolved issues between the Academic Staff Union of Universities Sand the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“I apologise for the post at this time,

and I hope you will understand that it was not my intention to cause disaffection. As Speaker of @HouseNGR, I have made multiple interventions within the powers of the legislature to avert the ongoing strike.

“I had direct engagements with ASUU and relevant government agencies. The House of Representatives is keenly involved in seeking solution to the issues.