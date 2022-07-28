FBNQuest Hosts Webinar on Social, Cultural Development for Women

FBNQuest, the investment banking and asset management subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc, recently hosted a session themed ‘Lifting the Glass Ceiling’ which was designed to encourage women to continually strive to pursue and achieve their goals as a working professional and entrepreneur.

The virtual event was hosted as part of the organisation’s Leading Conversations with FBNQuest Series and the FBNQuest Women Interactive Network (FBNQuest WIN), in recognition of the critical role women play in the economic, social and cultural development of any community and FBNQuest WIN was created as a platform for female employees within the firm to learn, interact and progress in their careers.

The session provided an avenue for the panelists to discuss challenges women face in the workplace such as gender diversity and inclusion. It also provided insights on how women can thrive in both their professional, business and personal life by making a plan, showing up as your most authentic self, personal development, having a strong support system and mentors who will guide and encourage you.

Commenting on the session, Barbara Ezeife, Head Marketing and Corporate Communications at FBNQuest Merchant Bank stated that “At FBNQuest, we are committed to having conversations that empower women to rise above challenges and participate fully in life. We believe that it is pivotal to not only build a strong network of women but to also support and create more opportunities that will empower women on all economic levels.”

Participants at the session were equipped with information on how to live intentionally, know your worth and advocate for yourself. She added.