  • Wednesday, 27th July, 2022

EXMAN Exco Gets Second Term, Inducts Five New Agencies

Business | 2 mins ago

 The Executive Committee of the Experiential Marketers Association of Nigeria (EXMAN) led by Executive Director of Connect Marketing, Tunji Adeyinka has been returned for another year of service by members of the association.

This followed the vote of confidence passed on the Executive Committee by members of the association at its ninth Annual General Meeting held over the weekend between the 15th and 17th of July, 2022 in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

Tunji Adeyinka who is also the GMD of the Republicom Group was sworn in alongside other members of the executives who include Tolulope Medebem, Vice President (MD, Aster Integrated Marketing); Owolabi Mustapha, General Secretary (MD, Maxx Connection); Shola Antwi, Financial Secretary (Chief Operating Officer, Divergent MS) and Orunkoyi Adedeji, Publicity Secretary (Project General, iPanache Communications). A Former President of the association Dr. Rotimi Olaniyan also returned as member of EXMAN’s Board of Trustees while Managing Director, Ideas House, Kehinde Salami joins him to fill the position left vacant by pioneer President of the association, Kayode Olagesin.

As part of its activities at the three-day event, new member agencies were inducted into the fold of EXMAN. The inducted agencies are Radar Brand Research, Watermark & Victoria, Livespot360, 360 Market Solutions, and iD8 – Innovation & Ideation Place Limited. The new inducted agencies joined over 50 other agencies as members of the association. 

