Employee Productivity is not Rocket Science, Says Osinloye

According to Professional Scrum Master, Adedipupo Osinloye, employee productivity is a metric that is calculated based on the amount of output on a project versus the amount of time it takes. He noted that it can also be measured against a standard or “base” of productivity for a group of workers doing similar work. The management consultant said there will always be natural variance between individuals’ productivity. That is not necessarily a bad thing. After all, the employee who spends a long time on one outstanding piece of work is just as valuable as the person who can create large volumes in a short time. The person who solves problems in a warehouse will set a different pace and have different goals from someone working from behind an office desk, he noted.



According to the South African based expert, businesses may measure overall productivity on a company or team level, as well as looking at each employee’s rate of output. Working on a larger scale can help business leaders check that they have the right mix of people in their teams. He further stated that, for example, in a contact center, an employee’s productivity could be measured by the number of calls completed where the customer has rated the service level at 7/10 or above. This kind of measurement provides more information than efficiency measurement alone, but it depends on quantifying quality – and that’s not always possible.



Adedipupo Osinloye noted that some productivity measures look at the financial investment that went into the results, not just the employee’s time. For example, Employee A may have become very effective and efficient due to intensive training from the employer. In contrast, Employee B might have had the same skills when the employer hired them. If we include financial costs in the mix, an organization might rate Employee B’s productivity higher. As organizations think about recruitment or training in a new world of work, the ability to make measurements like these can make on extra significance. “What costs more – training people or hiring the right skills? Is it more cost effective to ‘buy’ productivity or to build it internally?” he asked.