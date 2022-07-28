CeBIH Elects Female Chairperson, Tasks Exco on New Commitment

Emma Okonji

The Committee of e-Business Industry Heads (CeBIH) has elected Celestina Appeal as its new chairman, alongside other new exco members that will run its affairs in the next dispensation of two years.

The newly elected exco members include Celestina Appeal as Chairman, Folasade Femi Lawal as Vice Chairman, Olayinka Odusote as Secretary, Industry Shared Services, Ajibade Laolu-Adewale as Secretary, Emerging Payments, Wasiu Popoola as Secretary, Fintech Relations, Omotayo Adeniran as Secretary, Pricing and Revenue Assurance, Siraj Momodu as Secretary, Publicity Advocacy, Lovelyn Iruayennama as Treasurer, Onyeke Ogoegbunam as Internal Auditor and Odunayo Akanbi as Head, e-Banking Operations sub-committee.

They were elected through a voting system, following the completion of the outgoing executive who held the affairs of CeBIH in the last two years.

They were elected during the committee’s first physical meeting since the outbreak of COVID- 19 pandemic.

Before the dissolution of the past exco, the former Chairman, Yemi Atanda did a recap of what his regime achieved.

Stakeholders present at the election, highlighted the need for anyone interested in leadership to be actively involved in the activities of CeBIH.

The newly elected Chair, expressed her gratitude to members who voted her and otyer exco members to serve in the next two years.