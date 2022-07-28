  • Thursday, 28th July, 2022
Breaking News
African Union Forum Honours ImpactHER With Best Women SME Support Organisation Award 40 mins ago
Latest Headlines
Life & Style

African Union Forum Honours ImpactHER With Best Women SME Support Organisation Award

18:19, 28th Jul, 2022 by

Buhari Rejoices With Asagba of Asaba At 98

Nigeria | 36 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the indigenes of Asaba, the government and people of Delta State on the occasion of the 98th birthday of His Royal Highness, Obi Chike Edozien, the Asagba of Asaba.

President Buhari, in a release issued Thursday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the 31-year period of the revered monarch on the throne had translated into development, peace and overall cohesiveness among people of the state and entire country. 

According to the President, “I rejoice with the people of Asaba and indeed Delta State, who must be very proud to have one of the most respected traditional rulers in the country. Your passion for the well-being of your subjects, the State and the Nation at large is legendary. Your devotion to development and peace in all facets is quite commendable and worthy of emulation.”

 He affirmed that the respected ruler, noted for his scholarly disposition as well as protection of traditional institutions and values, has never refrained from using his wealth of knowledge and experience to proffer good and timely advice to people in positions of authority. 

“As God Almighty blesses you with long life, my prayer is that the country will continue to benefit from the wisdom and generous thoughts emanating from the throne,” the President further said.

Buhari Rejoices With Asagba of Asaba At 98

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the indigenes of Asaba, the government and people of Delta State on the occasion of the 98th birthday of His Royal Highness, Obi Chike Edozien, the Asagba of Asaba.

President Buhari, in a release issued Thursday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the 31-year period of the revered monarch on the throne had translated into development, peace and overall cohesiveness among people of the state and entire country. 

According to the President, “I rejoice with the people of Asaba and indeed Delta State, who must be very proud to have one of the most respected traditional rulers in the country. Your passion for the well-being of your subjects, the State and the Nation at large is legendary. Your devotion to development and peace in all facets is quite commendable and worthy of emulation.”

 He affirmed that the respected ruler, noted for his scholarly disposition as well as protection of traditional institutions and values, has never refrained from using his wealth of knowledge and experience to proffer good and timely advice to people in positions of authority. 

“As God Almighty blesses you with long life, my prayer is that the country will continue to benefit from the wisdom and generous thoughts emanating from the throne,” the President further said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.