Arravo, Cisco Harp on Future of Work in Digitalised Economy

Emma Okonji

Cisco, a technology solution company, in collaboration with Arravo, one of its partners in Nigeria, last week, organised a forum in Lagos, where they spoke about the future of work in a digitalised economy and the need for organisations to create intelligent work space that will enable staff members work from distant locations outside of the office, while still contributing to the growth of the organisation.

CEO of Arravo, Mr. Ayo Adegboye, who spoke to journalists about the future of work, said: “The focus of the forum is on how to make work much more convenient, seamless and secure for organisations, despite security threats in the cyberspace. Today there is a paradigm shift in work space, where people can work remotely from outside of their offices and still contribute meaningfully to the growth of the organisation, and this can be achieved successfully if the right technology is applied.”

“Another challenge to future of work is security and Cisco has invested so much in security in order to address the issue of insecurity and to put the future of work in good perspective. Arravo had always gone ahead of customers to invest in technology that will enhance customers operations in the last 14 years.

We have maintained our Gold Partner position with Cisco in the last 13 years, which required huge investments in order to ensure the smooth operations of our customers. We have operations across Nigeria and we are expending outside of Nigeria to meet the needs of our customers that have branches outside Nigeria,” Adegboye said.

In his presentation, the General Manager, Enterprise Business at Arravo, Mr. Tola Olaayan, said the survey carried out on future of work after the COVID-19 lockdown, showed that 55 per cent of employee had positive impact on work motivation, 84 per cent preferred working from outside of the office space, 67 per cent saw security as their main challenge, while 40 per cent saw remote working as a challenge.

Systems Engineer at Cisco, Mr. Dexton Ojigho, presented a paper on ‘The Power of Hybrid Work’, while Technical Solutions Specialist at Cisco, Mr. Charles Nzioka, presented a paper on ‘The Future of Work’.

Nzioka stressed on seamless and flexible staff interactions and collaboration, using the right technology integration that Cisco offers.