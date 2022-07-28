  • Thursday, 28th July, 2022

APC Decries Alarming Rate of Insecurity, Urges Security Agencies to be Proactive

Nigeria | 13 seconds ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has decried the alarming rate of insecurity in the country.

The lamentation of the members of the ruling party may not be unconnected with the increasing daring attacks by terrorists on security agents and defenceless Nigerians.

On Wednesday, senators across political parties and a seve4aln of House of Representatives members agreed to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari, if the growing insecurity across the nation persisted beyond six weeks, being the ultimatum handed the government before the legislature shut down till September 20.

But a statement issued Thursday by APC Zonal Publicity Secretary, North West, Malam Musa  Mada, noted that party leaders from the zone under the leadership of APC National Vice Chairman, Malam Salihu Lukman made their opinion known after the fact finding tour of the zone  ends in katsina state with security issues in focus.

It said: “The North West Zonal Leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) under the National Vice Chairman Malam Salihu Lukman was in Katsina State on Wednesday 27th July, 2022, and met with the party’s stakeholders led by His Excellency Governor Aminu Bello Masari to round up of the fact finding tour which began in Kebbi State on Monday 4th July 2022.

“The tour which covered all the seven states of the Zone met the party stakeholders and leaders in the ancient city of Katsina the Katsina State capital and discuss numerous issues concerning the party affairs as usually transpired in states already visited.

“Like in Sokoto and Zamfara, security challenges facing the Zone took a center stage where the participants urged for proactive measures to address challenges of insecurity in every part of the country.”

The party leaders noted that the federal government had been very responsive to the needs of security agencies in the country, while urging them to live up to the expectations of Nigerians by bringing to an immediate end the menace of insecurity ravaging every part of the country.

