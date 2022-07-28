ADC Guber Candidate Decries Bad Governance in Abia

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Bishop Sunday Onuoha, has stated that the parlous state of affairs in Abia State is worsened to the extent that “God now weeps for Abia.”

Speaking at an interactive forum organised by a political pressure group, Oganiru Ndi Abia, at Umuawa Alaocha in Umuahia North Local Government Area, Onuoha noted that a lot of things have gone wrong with the state.

According to him, “We are where we are as a people because of moral deficit. We are having insecurity because the connecting (moral) system is cut-off.”

The governorship candidate, who is a Methodist cleric and president of Vision Africa, said the time has come to “cleanse Abia State and get the state working for the people,” adding: “We want to open a new page for Abia State.”

Onuoha, who described himself as a technocrat, businessman, intellectual and minister of God, said he was prepared to provide effective leadership for the state and usher in good governance that has been eluding the state.

He made a clarion call for the people of the state to rise up and use their votes to redeem their state and hand it over to selfless leaders to manage the affairs of state in 2023, adding: “The time of timidity, sycophancy is over. Let us redeem Abia State.”

In his remarks, an elder statesman, High Chief Obinnaya Nwabara, expressed worry over the way political leaders have continued to fritter away the resources of the country to the detriment of the people.

“I am worried that God has blessed us with a land flowing with milk and honey, and we’re begging for food,” he said, adding that: “The coming of evil leaders into Abia State Government made the glory of God to depart from the state.”

The retired advertising guru called on Abia youths to come out and take their destiny in their own hands by actively participating in the 2023 electoral process.

Earlier, the Chairman of Oganiru Ndi Abia, Sir Gody Nnorom, said the pressure group has decided to align with the ADC governorship candidate because the party “desires a new Abia State.”