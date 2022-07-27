Osun Governor-elect Constitutes 37-member Transition Committee

Warns against contract awards

Yinka Kolawole

The Governor-elect for Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has constituted a 37-member transition committee to facilitate a smooth transition between the incumbent and the newly elected administration in the state.

A statement that was issued by Adeleke’s media office disclosed that the transition committee is made up of seasoned technocrats, present and former public office holders and experts from a diverse field of endeavours, including the academics, finance, law, engineering, labour, local government administration and the media.

The committee would be chaired by a Doctor of Nuclear Medicine and a Fellow of the Euro Institute of Reticulo-endothelial Biology and Medicare, Dr. Muyiwa Oladimeji while the Director-General of Ademola Adeleke Campaign Organisation, Hon. Sunday Bisi, would serve as deputy chairman.

The Secretary of the Transition Committee a Member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Amidele Salam, would be assisted by a Project Management Expert, Sir. Adekunle Adepoju. The committee would be inaugurated by Adeleke on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the office of the governor-elect has received direct evidence of ongoing plans by the outgoing government of Osun state to embark on emergency awards of contracts worth several billions of naira.

“As we warned last week, reports coming from the outgoing government confirmed that the agenda to bankrupt Osun state on several fronts has commenced with placement of advertisement for awards of bogus contracts,” they said in a statement.

According to the statement, government has placed advertisements in several newspapers inviting contractors for expression of interests in some projects.

They said: “We are also aware of other financial dealings ongoing within the governments including alleged sanitisation of financial documents among others. We are using this medium to call on contractors and consultants to avoid any contractual dealings with the outgoing government. This urgent alert becomes necessary to avoid any avoidable risk-taking as the incoming government will not bear responsibility for any sinister contractual obligations.

“We are equally calling on financial institutions to be cautious in their financial transactions with the outgoing governments. We cannot stress enough that entering into loans or other associated obligations with the outgoing government amounts to collaboration for financial illegality. The Adeleke administration will not be accountable for any financial dealings as banks and other related institutions should be aware that during a transition process, such transaction is ill-motivated and uncalled for.”