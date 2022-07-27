 Nasiru Danu Wins NATIONAL WAVES Entrepreneur of The Year Award  





Talk about one businessman who enjoys tremendous goodwill on account of his untainted and unblemished character, great business acumen and Alhaji Nasiru Haladu Danu, Chairman/CEO of Casiva Limited readily comes to mind.



Danu is a highly reputed businessman, politician, and philanthropist of note.

He is a top player in the Oil and Gas sector of the country and a reputable member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the ruling political party that assumed power in 2015 breaking the record for an opposition party to defeat an incumbent.



He has an unprecedented track record in business spanning over a decade with interests mainly in oil and gas.

Likable Danu has been reputed for his early start and interest in business.

His dexterity in business stands him out among his peers and also earned him a place among 100 Most Influential Nigerians in 2017.



His laudable stint in business puts him alongside renowned African business leaders like African richest man and chairmanof DangoteGroup, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and chairman of United Bank for Africa, Mr. Tony Elumelu



The unassuming and shrewd businessman gives back to humanity through his foundation known as The Nasiru Haladu Danu Medical Mission Foundation which has engaged in philanthropic projects like the free medical mission in Dutse, Jigawa State capital where about 5,000 people including men, women and children received medical attention from American medical specialists.

