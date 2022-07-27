Kogi SDP Senatorial Candidate Tasks Electorate to Elect Credible Leaders

Ibrahim Oyewale

The Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for Kogi West Senatorial District, in the coming general elections, Mr. Abdulrahman Tanko, has called on Nigerians to elect credible leaders that would enable the country to overcome its myriads of challenges.

Tanko, who made the call during the inauguration of his campaign council in Lokoja, pointed out that with effective and resulted-oriented leaders at all levels, the country would restore its lost glory.

He posited that his desire to contest the next senatorial seat was based on his determination to pull the area out of the woods and attract development to his constituency.

According to him, legislation is not new to him, having served as a member of the State House of Assembly, and would bring his experience to bear in churning out laws that would enhance good governance in the country.

Tanko stressed the need for the electorates to take their destiny into their own hands and assured that he would impact positively on the lives of the people if voted into office.

The former lawmaker maintained that with adequate representation, the interest of the people of the western axis of the state could be adequately protected, and enjoined the people of the area to support him as they are out for social justice.

The State Organising Secretary of SDP, Hon. Bebeto Stephen Solomon, described Tanko as a good and sellable product that has all it takes to move the western senatorial district forward.

He assured that he would not betray the confidence reposed in him, and assured that he would carry the entire members along in the assignment given to them, even as he promised to work assiduously in seeing to the success of their candidate in the coming elections.

He opined that they are tired of some self-centred politicians who have been deceiving them for a very long time, adding that rather than supporting candidates along ethnic or religious lines, the electorates should go for the best, to attract development to the senatorial district.