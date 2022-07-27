  • Wednesday, 27th July, 2022

Insecurity: FG Replies Senators, Says Govt on Top of the Situation

.*Describes terrorists threat to kidnap Buhari aa laughable

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

The Federal Government Wednesday reacted to the threat by the Senate to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari if within six weeks the nation’s security situation does not improve.

Answering reporters’ questions after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Buhari at the State House, Abuja, Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed, while thanking the Senators for their concern said government was on top of the security situation in the country.

He said: “We are doing everything possible to ensure that the whole nation is well secure and it’s a matter of time to see results”.

Mohammed also described as laughable and mere propaganda the threat by terrorists to kidnap President Buhari.

Details later…

